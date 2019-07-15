Share:

KARACHI - Over 3,400 candidates appeared in the admission test of the University of Karachi on Sunday.

The admission forms were collected till June 28, while as many as 3,803 entry test forms were received against the total 2,028 available seats in different departments of various faculties.

The KU has conducted written admission test for MPhil, PhD, MS (surgery) and MD (medicine) program at the respective departments, centres and institutes of the University.

Around 852 candidates were declared eligible for appearing in admission test in faculty of arts and social sciences, 830 students in faculty of science and 592 students in different institutes and centres of KU.

As many as 153 candidates were declared eligible for appearing in test in the faculty of education 50 students in faculty of law, 382 students in faculty of Islamic Studies, 288 candidates in faculty of management and administrative sciences,

298 students in faculty of pharmacy while 122 candidates for faculty of medicine.

Meanwhile, the KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi visited different departments and inspected the test proceedings and arrangements.

He expressed his satisfaction over the arrangements made for the admission test.

The test was held in a very peaceful and disciplined manner while the security arrangements were adequate. All the departmental chairmen have submitted the results to the Advance Studies and Research Board Office.

The admission would be granted on the basis of result of the test and interview to be conducted by the respective Departmental Research Committee in accordance with the instructions given in the Admission Prospectus-2019.

Karachi University Entrance Test 2019 was mandatory for candidate and the list of successful candidates would be announced on KU website on July 31, 2019 as well as on departments notice board.

Students, who have acquired degrees from Higher Education Commissions approved institutions, have to avail equivalence certificate from the Deputy Registrar (Academic) Office before getting provincial admission.

The KU has offered admissions in the various departments of faculties of arts and social sciences, science, law, medicine, pharmacy and pharmaceutical sciences, management and administrative sciences, education, Islamic studies and other institutes and centres of Karachi University.