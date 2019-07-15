Share:

LAHORE: Punjab Assembly is scheduled to meet here today at 10:30 am to discuss the prevailing law and order situation and the recent hike in prices of essential commodities. The session has been convened on the requisition filed by the Opposition. The Assembly secretariat has issued a five-day schedule for the present session, but it may not go beyond one day keeping in view the previous tradition. A session convened on the demand of the Opposition is usually does not last more than a day. The PML-N-led opposition had submitted its requisition following the arrest of its Punjab President Rana Sana Ullah two weeks back. The PML-N has plans to grill the government over the alleged poor law and order situation and the price hike in today’s Assembly sitting. It has also called a meeting of its parliamentary party before start of the sitting to set the agenda.