ISLAMABAD - Business community Sunday hoped that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s upcoming visit to United States of America (USA) would bring both the countries closer and help exploring new venues for mutual cooperation besides seeking direct access to American markets on zero rate duty to help stabilise its bleak economy.

Pak-US Business Council Founder Chairman Iftikhar Ali Malik said Pakistan needs immediate direct access to US markets and not aid as it has suffered irreparable colossal financial loss for playing frontline role in the war on terror and US must support Pakistan to achieve its economic prosperity and self-reliance.

He said joint efforts are needed to further cement the existing economic ties between Pakistan and US private sector. He said Pakistan and US are enjoying amicable relationship and coalition partners against war on terror.

He also demanded that the US president Donald Trump should announce packages of incentives for the quick revival of the Pakistani economy as the country has also suffered losses a lot economically in the war against terror. Iftikhar Malik who is also Senior Vice President of SAARC Chamber said that USA is the largest trading partner of Pakistan with trade volume US $ 6.7 billion.