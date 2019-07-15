Share:

The exports of Plastic Materials from the country witnessed an increase of 31.34 percent during the first eleven months of fiscal year (2018-19) as against the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

The Plastic Materials exports from the country were recorded at $290.431 million during July-May (2018-19) against the exports of $221.123 million during July-May (2017-18), showing growth of 31.34 percent, according to the latest data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

In terms of quantity, the exports of Plastic Materials witnessed an increase of 16.59 percent by going up from 229,050 metric tons to 196,450 metric tons, according to the data.

Meanwhile, on-year-on-year basis, the Plastic material exports witnessed an increase of 43.99 percent during the month of May 2019 when compared to the same month of last year. The Plastic exports in May 2019 were recorded at $26.776 million against the exports of $18.596 million in May 2018.

On month-on-month basis, the export of Plastic materials also witnessed increased by 30.02 percent during May 2019, when compared to the export of $20.593million during April 2018, according to the data.