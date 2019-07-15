Share:

LAHORE - The parliamentary party of Pakitan Muslim League-Nawaz met here on Sunday at the party’s Model Town office to take stock of the current political situation in the country.

According to party’s Punjab Information Secretary, Azma Zahid Bokhari, 145 Punjab Assembly members participated in the meeting including those who met the prime minister last month.

Talking to the media after the meeting, Azma Bukhari said that Jalil Sharqpuri, Faisal Niazi, and Hafiz Ghayas told the meeting that they had gone to see the Prime Minister Imran Khan to get fixed problems of their constituencies. They also said they had no intention to leave the party, she added.

The meeting passed a resolution condemning government’s action against the leadership of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz. It also demanded immediate release of former prime minister Mian Nawaz Sharif after a video leak pertaining to an accountability judge.

Chaired by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal, the meeting also chalked out strategy regarding Monday’s (Today) Assembly session convened by the Opposition.

Hamza Shehbaz Sharif’s political Secretary Atta Tarar told the media that meeting also discussed the issue of Rana Sana Ullah’s arrest by the ANF and the Daily Mail’s fabricated story. He said Mian Shehbaz Sharif was not in Pakistan during the period mentioned in the story. He said PML-N would initiate legal proceeding against Daily Mail at London.

A few days ago, an ANF team arrested former Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan near Sukheki interchange on Lahore-Islamabad Motorway. He was coming to Lahore from hometown Faisalabad for attending a party meeting. Following the arrest of Sana, PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif called a meeting at party secretariat in Model Town to discuss the scenario and devise future strategy in the aftermath of the arrest of the key party leader. ANF Spokesman confirmed the arrest while claiming recovery of huge quantity of drugs from his vehicle, though he did not specify the type and the exact quantity of recovery. He said a case has been filed against him under Control of Narcotics Substances Act 1997.

The arrest of Sana drew ire among the party leaders and workers. PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz held the PM responsible for the incident saying ‘Jaali-e-Azam is directly behind the arrest’. She also replaced her profile picture with that of Rana Sanaullah.

“What ANF has got to do with Rana Sanaullah? It could not get more absurd. He has been arrested for his bold & courageous stance. Jaali-e-Azam being a small & petty minded man that he is, is directly behind his arrest. Make no mistake”, she said in her tweet.