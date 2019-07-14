Share:

Rainfall increases threat of dengue larvae spread

RAWALPINDI - The present spell of rains has increased the threat of dengue larvae breeding, which needs to be tackled on urgent basis as Met office has forecast more rain in coming days.

Deputy Commissioner Chaudary Ali Randhawa directed officials to create awareness among the people to keep their houses clean and leave no place wet or with stagnant water.

He directed the officials to ensure full implementation of anti-dengue regulations and warned that stern action would be taken against those failing to comply with the laws.

Randhawa called upon the residents to keep an eye on junkyards, schools and under-construction buildings which lead to spread of dengue larvae. He said that a vigorous awareness campaign is essential for effective community participation in this regard.

Rawalpindi residents seek action against encroachments

RAWALPINDI - The residents of Rawalpindi Sunday demanded to take action against encroachment mafia as the encroachers have set their business on roads and open spaces in Bara Market, Namak Mandi, Narnkari Bazaar, Fawara Chowk, Trunk Bazaar, Jamia Masjid Road, Sadiqabad, Muslim Town, Commercial Market, Saidpur Road, Khayaban-e-Sir Syed, Asghar Mall Road, Ganjmandi Road, Dhok Mangtal Road and Bagh Sardaran in areas falling in the domain of the municipal body.

Tahir Mehmood, a resident of Bara Market, said that no action was being taken against encroachers which created problems for the people in the flow of traffic as well as for pedestrians besides being a security risk.

When contacted, an official of Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi said that anti-encroachment drive was going on successfully in the city and adjacent densely populated areas had been made clear.

An official of City Traffic Police said that encroachments were major cause in the smooth flow of traffic, adding that traffic police making all out efforts to avoid traffic jam on roads. He urged the traders to cooperate with the traffic police in eradicating encroachments, adding that without removal of the encroachments, increasing traffic problems could not be controlled.

RBISE SSC annual result today

RAWALPINDI -: The Rawalpindi Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education will announce the result of Secondary School Certificate (SSC) annual examination 2019 on July 15 (Monday) at 10 a.m.

According to the RBISE spokesman Arslan Cheema, a result announcement ceremony would be held at Divisional Public School Shamsabad. Students can check their results on the education board’s website www.biserwp.edu.pk and www.biserawalpindi.edu.pk on Monday, said a news release issued here. The results can also be checked by sending an SMS at 800296.

Int’l Hussainia Conference on Aug 28

RAWALPINDI - A meeting of central executive committee of Markazi Imam Hussain Council was held here under the chairmanship of Dr Ghazanfar Mehdi on Sunday.

The meeting was told that the inaugural ceremony of International Hussainia conference will be held on 28th August.

The meeting was told that the delegation of various countries and all prominent ‘ulema’ and ‘mashaikhs’ will participate in the conference.

======