ISLAMABAD - Social media has changed the face of female entrepreneurs running home-based enterprises in the twin cities. There has been an increasing trend of household start-ups for food, clothing and other home-made items. Women working from home were selling goods to online buyers. Stay-at-home women were not lagging behind working women in terms of creating their own means of income using social networking sites such as Facebook and Instagram for selling homemade food or different style of clothing. Asma, mother of two and a food deliverer in Rawalpindi, said that the idea of generating my own income while sitting at home was intriguing. “With two minors at home I can’t go out to work daily, I created my own Facebook page advertising my food items.