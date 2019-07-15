Share:

The Senate Standing Committee on National Health Services, Regulation and Coordination has suggested lifting the ban on sheesha in Pakistan.

Talha Iqbal, a representative of the association, said if a restaurant sells 50 sheeshas a day and a tax of Rs100 is imposed per sheesha, in a day it will add up to Rs5,000. In a month it will add up to Rs150,000 and in a year the government could earn more than a million rupees from this business, he said.

Although, sheesha should be banned by the government which is harmful for health but Senator Mian Muhammad Ateeq, who is head of the committee said that according to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision, they want to shift Pakistan’s black economy towards a documented one.

If we remove ban on sheesha they would have to pay tax in this way people would avoid it.