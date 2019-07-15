Share:

NOORPUR THAL - The three-day celebrations of the annual festival of Baba Syden Shah Bukhari will start from July 16 here. In this connection, Assistant Commissioner Ch Jafir Gujar chaired a meeting to review arrangements for the mela.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Noorpur Thal circle Mehr Javed Iqbal and SHOs of Noorpur Thal tehsil. Speaking on the occasion, AC Ch Jafir Gujar said that annual mela Baba Syden Shah was a mega event in Thal. “So proper arrangements such as security and cleanliness should be ensured.” During the meeting, a security plan was finalised with the support of all security agencies.

Meanwhile, talking to media, AC Ch Jafir Gujar said that a peaceful entertainment would be given to the people of Thal.