In the new age of technology and the intense use of social media and the internet, I am concerned about how it affects traditional news media‘s credibility? Citizen journalists are ruling the news world now. People can post anything anytime they want, and in the blink of an eye, thousands even millions of people can see it. These citizen journalists have not been trained properly.

Fake news has also become a problem, and social media has only exasperated it. Several people use social media sites like Facebook and Twitter now as their main source of news for the day, which leads to problems.

To be an active member of society, citizens must educate themselves to differentiate between the news with the agenda and the news which are genuinely trying to inform their citizens. Even traditional news media now is starting to act and flow like social media.

SABA HASSAN,

Karachi.