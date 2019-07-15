Share:

HYDERABAD : A court here Sunday granted one day physical remand to the accused in the murder case of 2 children.

The GOR police produced Usman Bengali before the 2nd Civil Judge and Judicial Magistrate for the remand.

Bengali allegedly killed 12 years old Qadir Baksh Siyal and his sister 8 years old Rukhsana on July 8.

Baksh was found in critically injured condition from Airport Road on the night of July 8.

The dead body of Rukhsana was recovered from an abandoned bungalow in Bismillah City area in Latifabad on the night of July 10.

The SSP Hyderabad Sarfaraz Nawaz Shaikh told a press conference on Saturday that the girl’s rape was motive of the 2 murders.