FAISALABAD - Four persons including a woman and her two kids were electrocuted in different incidents on Sunday.

Rescue-1122 spokesman informed on Sunday that a five-year-old child identified as Abu Huraira, son of an employee of Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) Mian Bilal, was playing on the rooftop of his house in Mohallah Ismaeel Abad, Jaranwala city, when he accidentally touched 11-kv live wire passing near his house.

As a result, he received fatal electric shocks and started crying. Hearing to his screams, his elder brother Talat,10, and mother Farha rushed for rescue of Abu Huraria but they both also received fatal electric shocks. Resultantly, all the three victims died on the spot.

Meanwhile, a 45-year-old woman Shazia, wife of Umar Hayat of Khannuana Adda, Sitiana Road, was electrocuted when she received fatal electric shocks while fetching water from water pump in her house.