Lahore - The Lahore Arts Council (LAC) will hold a 13-day drawing workshop for children at Alhamra Cultural Complex near Gaddafi Stadium today.

A total of 40 children have been registered for the workshop that would last till 26th. Children will be taught the basic techniques of drawing. The purpose of workshop is to enhance mental, creative and capacity building skills of children. LAC Executive Director Ather Ali Khan reiterated the resolve to continue efforts for promoting art and culture. Speaking at the recently-concluded 15-day theatre workshop for children, Ather Ali said young Pakistanis were immensely talented and should be provided platforms for exhibiting their skills and creative ideas at the national and international level. The workshop was organised by Rukhsana Khan, a noted artiste who used to run Punjab Theatre and had also performed in many plays of Ajoka.