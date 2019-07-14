Share:

ISLAMABAD - A three-day workshop organized to teach aspiring filmmakers the basics of screenwriting for all formats concluded here after successful conduction.

The workshop was arranged by consultancy firm ‘ArtThink’ to help young content creators to learn how to write stories and develop character for different formats such as TV, films and digital platforms.

Famous theatre artist and writer Saji Gul conducted the workshop as instructor who was famous for his contemporary Pakistani playwright known for his famous plays like ‘Sananta’, ‘Iltijah’ and recent series ‘Oh Rangreza’. He portrayed the presence of psychological traits and social issues through his pieces of writing.

Three days were divided into 3 lectures covering extensive details of basic story structure and tools of storytelling for different formats, elements of storytelling and narrative building.

The aspirants, who participated in the activity from twin cities in large number, were taught how to create characters and their psyche while last day of the workshop was dedicated to practical practice of writing and storytelling.

‘ArtThink’ is a private consultancy firm that offers customized, creative, art-making experiences to help people access their innate capacities for innovation, productivity and wellness. They often hold such workshops on-site for professionals of innovative companies that value their employees as a critical competitive edge.