SIALKOT - Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan yesterday said the world media had also exposed Shehbaz Sharif’s massive corruption and money laundering.

Talking to newsmen in Sialkot, Firdous said British Daily Mail had endorsed Shehbaz Sharif’s corruption and money laundering in a story published recently. She claimed Daily Mail had proved his corruption and money laundering globally, besides blocking his ways to escape.

She criticised Shehbaz and his family, saying Sharifs also plundered 500 million pounds relief aid donated by Britain for earthquake victims in Pakistan. She said Shehbaz deceived the British people as well as Pakistani nation through his massive corruption and money laundering. Firdous said this shameful act by the ‘corruption king’ and his gang earned bad name for Pakistan globally.

She said all responsible national institutions in Pakistan will now probe into this nasty matter of corruption.

Firdous said the story in Daily Mail was based on facts and not an act of revenge by the Pakistan government against Shehbaz and his corrupt gang.

She expressed grave concern over what she called a shameful act that Sharifs had also plundered millions of pounds of aid for the help of earthquake and flood victims in Pakistan. “Now they have deceived the British people after continuously deceiving the Pakistani people through this massive corruption and money laundering,” she added.

She said Sharif family also weakened the national institutions for their personal gains and protecting their national and international corruption. She said Sharifs were ‘certified plunderers’.

Firdous said total assets of Shehbaz in UK were 0.15 million pounds in 2003 and these assets rose to 200 million pounds in 2018 through massive corruption and money laundering.

She said one Aftab Ahmed in UK laundered money worth millions of pounds from England to Pakistan for Shehbaz Sharif, as reported in Daily Mail news story.

Firdous said now international and foreign media was exposing corruption and money laundering of Shehbaz. “This was the foreign media not Pakistani media. You cannot deny this report about your massive corruption,” she said.

She asked Shehbaz to honour his commitment and quit politics in the larger national interest, as his corruption had been proved globally.

She asked Shehbaz to tender apology over his corruption and money laundering and quit the politics in the larger national interest.

She said PTI government was striving for getting restored Pakistan’s lost integrity.

She said both the political parties (PML-N and PPP) were busy in their political acting and deceiving the nation by staging their daily political dramas in the country as well.

“It was an eye-opener and issue of grave concern for whole of the Pakistani nation that now the foreign media was exposing this massive corruption and money laundering of the leading Pakistani plunderers (Shehbaz and his corrupt gang), which had weakened the national institutions to cover their corruption for their personal gains.

Firdous said media was enjoying complete freedom, as the PTI government was ensuring the right of freedom of expression and speech in Pakistan. She said some actors in Pakistan were giving an impression that media was not having freedom in Pakistan. She strongly condemned this wrong perception by some media actors. She said it was top agenda of Prime Minister Imran Khan to protect the rights of the media workers.

She said the government was strengthening the national institutions besides ensuring their complete autonomy as well.

She said they (Sharifs) had made it their political motto that “Note Ko Izzat Do, not Vote Ko Izzat Do”.

Now, she said, corrupt gang was misleading the traders to come on roads against government and observe strike. “Actually they are busy in daydreaming to topple the PTI government,” she said.

They were the plunderers not the leaders, which were still misleading the nation for their personal gains. “Please have mercy and stop misleading the nation,” she stated.