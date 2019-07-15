Share:

ISLAMABAD - An enthusiastic group of volunteers of Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) held a demonstration in front of the National Press Club on the root causes of depres­sion and anxiety amongst the youth in front of the Na­tional Press Club here.

“We have planned this ac­tivity as part of an aware­ness campaign that we are doing to bring to fore the reasons behind the increas­ing depression and anxie­ty the youth of Pakistan is undergoing, said Shanzay Waqar, the group leader.

The group of youngsters were holding placards with interesting and eye-catch­ing slogans like “Every day may not be good, but there is something good in every­day”, Worrying is just a waste of time, and “Keep calm and carry on”.

“Depression and anxie­ty are normally treated as a social stigma to be talked about in our society, but we have broken this taboo and have brought the sensitive issue to the everyday dis­course” said the group me­dia head Jasir Khawar.