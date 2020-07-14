Share:

ISLAMABAD - At least 11 persons were arrested and many stores were sealed as the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) launched a campaign against price hike in the capital city.

The campaign against price hike of essential commodities continued in the city with teams of ICT administration checking stores. Heavy fines were imposed on the violators. According to the details, Assistant Commissioner (Rural) inspected fruit/vegetable/milk and poultry shops in the area. Prices of essential commodities and violation of SOPs were checked. Total 20 shops were inspected and two persons were arrested. At least three shops were sealed and a fine of Rs15,000 was imposed on the violators collectively.

AC (City) inspected markets in sector F-6 for overcharging, food adulteration and implementation of the SOPs. A total of 23 shops were inspected and the teams found 16 shopkeepers violating the SOPs. Two shops were sealed while one person was arrested on the spot. A fine of Rs14,000 was imposed on the violators collectively. AC (Industrial Area) carried out inspection of markets in sector I-8 for price checking and inspection of food adulteration. Outlets not complying with the official rates, and health and hygiene standards were fined. Total 20 shops were checked, and a fine of Rs32,000 was imposed on the violators collectively. AC (Secretariat) carried out price checking activity in the area of Bani Gala. At least eight people were arrested for not displaying price list and selling above government prescribed rates. The officials said that campaign against price hike is in full swing in all markets and bazaars of the capital city. They said that teams have been constituted to visit different shops to monitor the implementation of Price Control Act. They said that shopkeepers who had been charging for essential items beyond the fixed prices have been penalised under the law.