ISLAMABAD - Three soldiers of Pak Army were martyred and eight others including an officer got injured when terrorists opened fire on the convoy of the security forces in Balochistan’s Panjgur district, media wing of the military said on Tuesday.

The militants carried out “fire raid” on the security personnel during a routine patrol near Gichak valley in Panjgur’s Kahan area, according to a statement by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) directorate. “Terrorist fire raid on Security Forces routine patrolling party near Gichak valley, Kahan, Panjgoor Balochistan. 3 soldiers embraced shahadat while 8 soldiers received injuries, including an officer,” said the statement. It further said that five of the injured soldiers were in critical condition. The Injured soldiers were immediately evacuated to CMH Quetta for medical treatment. The identity of those martyred and injured was not known till the filing of this report.

The attack comes two days after the martyrdom of four soldiers during an Intelligence-based operation in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s North Waziristan district. All the four terrorists were also shot down by the security forces during the operation which took place in Vezhda Sar, some eight kilometres south-west of Miranshah. Last month, two soldiers had embraced martyrdom when their vehicle was targeted through an improvised explosive device during patrolling in North Waziristan district.