Multan - Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar declared on Tuesday that the Nishtar-11 project would be completed at a cost of Rs. 9 billion and it would offer state of the art healthcare facilities to the residents of south Punjab.

Talking to the media here while visiting the Nishtar-11 project site, he said that the project was a due right of residents of south Punjab, and that 91 per cent of initial construction work of the project had been done. He directed the concerned officials to expedite the pace of work on the project. He said that a 500-bed hospital would be built in first phase while another 500 beds would be added in the second phase. He declared that residences for the doctors and nurses would also be built.

The CM disclosed that a medical university and a nursing college would be added to the project in the third phase. He hoped that the residents of south Punjab would get good healthcare facilities after completion of Nishtar-11 and it would also ease burden on other hospitals.

He also visited Multan Institute of Kidney Diseases and talked to the patients and their attendants. He said that the government had made the institute fully functional and 110 new dialysis machines would be added to the hospital. He declared that a project for kidney transplantation would also be launched with the collaboration of a British hospital soon. He said that children suffering from kidney diseases would also be treated at the institute.

He declared that he would get all health projects completed on a priority basis and warned the concerned officials that no delay or negligence would be tolerated in health projects.