ISLAMABAD - PMLN Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal has asked the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to register a corruption case against Prime Minister Imran Khan for misusing authority to sabotage a vitally important national project through wilful default and criminal breach of trust on political grounds regarding the Narowal Sports City.
In the letter, Ahsan said a case was lodged against him by NAB for misuse of authority in National Sports City Narowal, Pakistan’s first of its kind residential and integrated sports training and playing complex.
He said the project was launched in 2009 when he didn’t hold any executive office. In 2013, work was resumed on the project with the approval of competent authority. Ahsan Iqbal said he didn’t commit any crime by supporting a landmark sports infrastructure project for our young sporting talent to be trained on world class facilities of which there is great dearth in the country.
Ahsan said the real crime was to sabotage the most important project for sports development in the country by stopping release of remaining funds and work at the behest of PM imran Khan.
He pointed out that for last two years the project had been abandoned with major damages to the facilities already constructed. Astroturf and Athletic field track imported worth millions of rupees were not installed in time and had been wasted lying in crates.