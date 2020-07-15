Share:

ISLAMABAD - PMLN Secretary Gener­al Ahsan Iqbal has asked the National Account­ability Bureau (NAB) to register a corruption case against Prime Min­ister Imran Khan for mis­using authority to sabo­tage a vitally important national project through wilful default and crimi­nal breach of trust on po­litical grounds regarding the Narowal Sports City.

In the letter, Ahsan said a case was lodged against him by NAB for misuse of authority in National Sports City Narowal, Pa­kistan’s first of its kind residential and integrat­ed sports training and playing complex.

He said the project was launched in 2009 when he didn’t hold any execu­tive office. In 2013, work was resumed on the pro­ject with the approval of competent authority. Ah­san Iqbal said he didn’t commit any crime by supporting a landmark sports infrastructure pro­ject for our young sport­ing talent to be trained on world class facilities of which there is great dearth in the country.

Ahsan said the real crime was to sabotage the most important project for sports development in the country by stop­ping release of remaining funds and work at the be­hest of PM imran Khan.

He pointed out that for last two years the pro­ject had been abandoned with major damages to the facilities already con­structed. Astroturf and Athletic field track im­ported worth millions of rupees were not installed in time and had been wasted lying in crates.