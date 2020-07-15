Share:

ISLAMABAD - President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday un­derscored the need for amending the existing laws relating to the institu­tion of Ombudsman in order to en­sure expeditious relief to the masses in resolving their grievances.

Addressing the Federal Ombuds­men conference here, the President said the institution of Ombudsmen played vital role in addressing the complaints of the people against ad­ministrative injustices.

He also directed the Federal Om­budsmen to enhance their outreach to remote areas of the country.

The President advised the partic­ipants to launch a media campaign aiming to create awareness among people about the role of Ombudsmen in providing swift relief to the people.

Federal Ombudsman Syed Ta­hir Shahbaz, gave a comprehen­sive presentation about the achieve­ments of his organization and said that the ombudsman had disposed of 75,000 complaints during 2019 while 97% of the decisions had been implemented.

Federal Tax Ombudsman Mush­taq Ahmed Sukhera briefed the con­ference that his institution had dis­posed of 2,633 cases out of 3,171 during 2019.

Federal ombudsman for protec­tion against harassment of women at workplace Kashmala Tariq apprised of the role of the institution in pro­tecting the rights of women.

She proposed amendment to the existing law “The Protection Against Harassment of Women at Workplace Act 2010” so as to more effectively safeguards the rights of women.

Banking Mohtasib Pakistan Muham­mad Khurram Shahzad said that the Mohtasib had amicably resolved 10,324 cases out of 15,639 during 2019.

Federal Insurance Ombudsman Dr. Muhammad Khawar Jameel briefed the conference about the initiatives taken by his organization during 2019.

