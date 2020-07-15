Share:

Islamabad - Meet the beautiful TikToker Hoorain, the daughter of (late) Amjad Ali Sabri, who was a Pakistani qawwal, naat khawan and a proponent of the Sufi Muslim tradition.

Son of Ghulam Farid Sabri and nephew of Maqbool Ahmed Sabri of the Sabri Brothers, he emerged as one of South Asia’s most prominent qawwali singers, often reciting poems written by his father and uncle. He was shot dead in Karachi in a targeted killing. Police and paramilitary arrested his alleged killers who have confessed to the crime.

Pakistanis are going crazy after watching her daughter TikTok videos on internet which are viral now.