KARACHI - The Civil Aviation Author­ity (CAA) on Tuesday al­lowed the country’s pri­vate airline, SereneAir, to operate special repatria­tion flights to Sharjah from July 15. The spokesperson of the Civil Aviation Au­thority (CAA) said that SereneAir has been issued a license to operate three special charted flights to assist stranded Pakistani nationals in Sharjah.