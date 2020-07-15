ISLAMABAD - China is happy with the consensus in Pakistan over the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) as the two allies continue to implement the multi-billion-dollar plan, the country’s top diplomat said.
Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi told The Nation that both countries were satisfied with the CPEC progress. “China is satisfied with us. There can be no misunderstandings between the iron brothers,” he said.
Last week, a webinar was conducted in which all political parties in Balochistan were represented by their mainstream leadership. The Balochistan leadership highly appreciated the role of China in overcoming the global pandemic and helping Pakistan amid Covid-19.
Chinese ambassador in Pakistan Yao Jing assured 100% support in all aspects to the party leaders.
The Baochistan representatives expressed satisfaction with the CPEC plan.
Earlier, Pakistan dispelled the false impression that the CPEC was being slowed down. “Some detractors are giving false impression that CPEC is being slowed. Not only the pace of work on projects has picked up recently, a great deal of ground work has also done to launch phase-2,” Chairman of the CPEC Authority in Pakistan Asim Saleem Bajwa said on Twitter.
Bajwa, who is also the special assistant to the prime minister on information and broadcasting, said the scope of CPEC had actually been enhanced as work on hydropower projects, special economic zones and agriculture was also being done.
The Pakistan Economic Survey 2019-20, the country’s annual economic survey, has said that nine SEZs will be established under the CPEC portfolio, which will create tremendous job opportunities and technological transformation.
Work on CPEC projects, with the help of China, was in full swing, said the economic survey adding the CPEC was a long term project negotiated through a multi-layered process.
Foreign Office spokesperson Aisha Farooqui said CPEC had helped Pakistan “address development gaps in energy, infrastructure, industrialization and job creation.” She said it should be perceived in terms of enormous economic benefits for the people of Pakistan and social economic development.
“We believe it is also beneficial for regional connectivity and prosperity. Pakistan and China are all weather strategic cooperative partners. The CPEC is a transformational project for Pakistan and its expeditious completion is our top priority. In this regard, a CPEC Authority has been established to oversee completion of the projects,” she added.
Aisha Farooqui said that twelve corridor related power projects have either been completed or were under construction with the total capacity of 7240 megawatts with an investment of $12.4 billion. “Another nine power projects are at an early stage with the capacity of six thousand three hundred and ninety megawatt,” she said.