ISLAMABAD - Karol G revealed she had tested positive for the coronavirus. The 29 year old Colombian singer announced that she had been diagnosed with COVID-19 after she got a test in Miami, Florida. Despite testing positive for the illness, her boyfriend, the Puerto Rican rapper Anuel AA, tested negative. The singer has no idea how she got sick, since she has been very careful, initially respecting the quarantine and later the norms of social distancing and the use of masks. Karol seems to have documented her flaunting of quarantine recommendations with multiple photos of her having a blast on boats in recent months. Though some of the photos she posted to Instagram featured her with a mask down around her neck, none featured her with the mask on her face.