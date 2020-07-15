Share:

172,810 patients have so far recovered from coronavirus across the country.

According to the latest statistics, 2165 new coronavirus cases were reported in the country during the last 24 hours taking the tally to 255,768.

These includes 107,773 in Sindh, 88,045 in Punjab, 31,001 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 11,239 in Balochistan, 14,315 in Islamabad, 1,708 Gilgit-Baltistan and 1688 in Azad Kashmir.

Meanwhile, 67 patients died of the virus during the last 24 hours taking the death toll to 5,386. 21,749 corona tests were carried out during this period.