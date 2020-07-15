Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday sought more arguments from petitioner on maintainability of an intra court appeal against the construction of a 'Mandir' in federal capital's sector H-9/2.

The court asked the petitioner to satisfy the bench that how his appeal was maintainable and adjourned hearing sine die.

A division bench headed by Chief Justice Athar Minallah conducted hearing on an intra court appeal against the decision of a single member bench regarding construction of Mandir for Hindu community.

During the course of proceeding, the petitioner's lawyer Tanvir Akhter Advocate pleaded that his client was affecttee of paragraph eleven of single member bench's decision. The single member bench had stated in its order that the Capital Development Authority (CDA)'s board was authorized to allot the plot to this the chief justice asked whether the lawyer knew that what was meaning of master plan.

The chief justice remarked that the ICA didn't have even first ground for maintainability. Whether the petitioner was representing any minority community, the bench asked. While addressing the lawyer, the bench asked who was the first law minister of the country appointed by Qauid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah?

The chief justice said that law minister had a role in foundation of Pakistan and questioned had the lawyer some knowledge about the history. Justice Minallah said, "Could we disconnect ourselves from the teachings of Mr Jinnah. We had been just displaying portraits of Jinnah in offices but had forgotten his teachings in reality." The case was adjourned sine die.