Sindh Home department has issued a notification for extending the detention period of persons accused in murder case of American Journalist Daniel Pearl case for three months.

According to notification the accused have been kept under detention as per clause 11EEE of anti-terrorism act.

The notification laid observation that setting accused free can potentially result in the accused establishing terrorist network again. The accused are Ahmad Umar Saeed, Fahd Naseem, Suleman Saqib and Sheikh Muhammad.

Sindh High Court had originally and initially set aside the sentences of all these four accused in Daniel Pearl murder case.

Provincial government had filed appeal in Supreme Court against Sindh High Court decision on the plea that the apex court should be moved to nullify the high court decision.