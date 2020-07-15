Share:

PESHAWAR - Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa on Information and Local Government Kam­ran Bangash on Tuesday vis­ited Lady Reading Hospi­tal (LRH), largest hospital in the province. He handed over 600 PPE kits, masks, gloves sanitizers and other protec­tive equipments to the hospi­tal management.

Kamran Bangash also pre­sided over a meeting, which was attended besides oth­ers by by the Rotary Inter­national Club Deputy Gov­ernor Khurshid Khan, Lady Reading Hospital Director Dr Khalid Mehsud and Dean Prof Abdul Latif Khan.

Addressing the meeting Bangash said the provincial government had taken ef­fective steps to check Coro­na with the cooperation of the public and positive re­sults were achieved. He said from complete lockdowns to smart lockdowns, Coro­na had been competed with great skills.

Thanking Rotary Inter­national Club Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa, he said the role of non-government organiza­tions (NGOs) was of utmost importance all over the world and the provincial govern­ment valued the activities of all charities and NGOs includ­ing Rotary International Club. He said the government could not move forward without the cooperation of the public and welfare agencies.

Referring to the steps tak­en by the provincial gov­ernment during the Coro­na emergency, Bangash, said the government had used all available resources and means to protect the citizens from Corona. He said bil­lions of rupees were distrib­uted among deserving fami­lies under Ehsas Programme, along with medicines and supplies used against Corona in hospitals.

He said the people, doctors, journalists, police and the gov­ernment fought bravely against Corona while people belonging to different fields martyred in fight against Corona.

During the meeting, Dr. Khalid Masood, Direc­tor Lady Reading Hospi­tal, briefed Kamran Bangash about the facilities being pro­vided at the hospital and the challenges faced during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Praising the performance of Lady Reading Hospital, Bangash said that doctors and management of LRH had taken steps against Corona with utmost skills and care which was commendable.