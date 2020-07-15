PESHAWAR - Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Information and Local Government Kamran Bangash on Tuesday visited Lady Reading Hospital (LRH), largest hospital in the province. He handed over 600 PPE kits, masks, gloves sanitizers and other protective equipments to the hospital management.
Kamran Bangash also presided over a meeting, which was attended besides others by by the Rotary International Club Deputy Governor Khurshid Khan, Lady Reading Hospital Director Dr Khalid Mehsud and Dean Prof Abdul Latif Khan.
Addressing the meeting Bangash said the provincial government had taken effective steps to check Corona with the cooperation of the public and positive results were achieved. He said from complete lockdowns to smart lockdowns, Corona had been competed with great skills.
Thanking Rotary International Club Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he said the role of non-government organizations (NGOs) was of utmost importance all over the world and the provincial government valued the activities of all charities and NGOs including Rotary International Club. He said the government could not move forward without the cooperation of the public and welfare agencies.
Referring to the steps taken by the provincial government during the Corona emergency, Bangash, said the government had used all available resources and means to protect the citizens from Corona. He said billions of rupees were distributed among deserving families under Ehsas Programme, along with medicines and supplies used against Corona in hospitals.
He said the people, doctors, journalists, police and the government fought bravely against Corona while people belonging to different fields martyred in fight against Corona.
During the meeting, Dr. Khalid Masood, Director Lady Reading Hospital, briefed Kamran Bangash about the facilities being provided at the hospital and the challenges faced during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Praising the performance of Lady Reading Hospital, Bangash said that doctors and management of LRH had taken steps against Corona with utmost skills and care which was commendable.