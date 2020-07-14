Share:

Attock-On the orders of Divisional Commander Muhammad Wisal Fakhar Sultan Raja and Sector Commander North Syed Jawad Shah, encroachments have been removed from Gondal Cattle market to ensure smooth flow of traffic. DSP Beat 3 Adeel Shahzad said this while talking to news men. He was accompanied by Ops Officer Sardar Farooq. DSP Adeel Shahzad said that because of forth coming Eid ul Azha, people visiting Gondal Cattle Market were facing a lot of problems as a large part of the area was encroached and said that now all encroachments have been removed to ensure smooth flow of traffic. He said that in this context, a meeting was held with DPO Attock Syed Khalid Hamdani who ensured all possible cooperation in this context and ordered deputing of additional police personnel and establishment of temporary police post to handle any untoward incident.