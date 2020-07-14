Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Establishment Division has sought the names of experts in the field of economics, social sciences, applied sciences, education, administrative, revenue, commerce and trade for Council of Islamic Ideology (CII). The Establishment Division has stated that CII intends to collect names and complete profile of experts in the field in economics, social sciences, applied sciences, education, administrative, revenue, commerce and trade. “Priority will be given to the Officers having good understanding of Islamic thought in addition to their relevant field of expertise,” said the notification issued by Establishment Division. The Establishment Division has requested various ministries and departments including ministry of finance, Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), Economic Affairs Division (EAD) and others to provide complete profile of up to five officers in each category (in service or retired) not being less than Grade-21 for further processing of the case.