Share:

Islamabad - She rarely puts a foot wrong when it comes to her stylish outfit choices. And Olivia Palermo proved her fashion credentials yet again as she headed out for a low-key stroll around New York.

The 34 year old American socialite looked flawless as she stepped out in a brown silk skirt and yellow cold shoulder T-shirt. The brunette beauty put safety first while still managing to stay on trend by tying an orange and brown silk scarf around her face to act as a mask. Olivia completed the look with a pair of comfortable black and white Nike trainers and a blue leather box bag. She wore her dark tresses in a chic low pony and kept her makeup and accessories minimal for the city stroll.

Fashionista: The 34-year-old American socialite looked flawless in her ensemble using a silk scarf as a face mask On Saturday, Olivia offered some helpful fashion tips to her 6.4 million Instagram followers.

She shared a photo of herself in a grey–brown plaid blazer over a lacy white dress.

She recommended blazers as ‘a great transitional piece for the blasting A/C or cool evening walks.’