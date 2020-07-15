Share:

Islamabad - In a meeting with Chairman FBR Javed Ghani, Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser said that FBR - being the main tax collecting agency - has the prime responsibility to collect taxes for revenue generation of the country.

He said that revenue generation is directly proportional to the performance of the FBR, and taxpayers’ friendly perception of the FBR is a requisite to maintaining trust.

The Speaker added that such a public image may be improved by public friendly initiatives by the FBR; especially the use of information technology and better communication.

He remarked that it is imperative to enhance FBR’s performance. He opined that digitization of the tax collection system will pave the way for smoother tax collection. He also stressed on the need to make taxation public friendly. He said that facilitating the public in taxation-related matters will amply and increase taxation.

Chairman FBR informed the Speaker that the department has largely been digitized; most of the operations of FBR are conducted online and tax payers can have better access to all facilities of the FBR through the internet.

Javed Ghani further expressed hope that FBR would take all necessary measures to facilitate the general public in this regard. Chairman FBR especially appreciated the Speaker’s concern in this regard. Asad Qaiser during the course of the meeting said that taxation is the basic tool for revenue collection of all states. He said that revenue generated by taxation is used for the welfare of the masses across the country.

He appreciated the performance of the FBR as it has made concentrated efforts to achieve its revenue targets. He also remarked that exporters are the basic component of taxation in the country therefore special; facilitation should be provided to exporters by all tax collecting agencies.

He especially mentioned and appreciated the FBR’s initiative to facilitate the exporter in the Afghan Transit Trade Route.