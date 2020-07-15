Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Federal Investigative Agency (FIA) Tuesday submitted its report before the Supreme Court of Pakistan about alleged contemnor Agha Iftikhar ud Din Mirza.

Iftikhar-ud-Din in a video clip had hurled threat at Justice Qazi Faez Isa, and the judges of the Supreme Court.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmed and comprising Justice Ijazul Ahsan and Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel will resume hearing in this suo moto notice case today.

The Counter Terrorism Wing of FIA had registered a case against Iftikhar ud Din under the 7ATA read with Section 34/500/505/506 of Pakistan Penal Code, 1860, besides Section 20 of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act, 2016, on June 29, 2020 for the threatening and slanderous speech made in a video against the judiciary, which was uploaded on social media.

According to the report, Iftikhar ud Din got his BSc in 1972 from Chinab Nagar and religious education from Iran after conversion from Ahmadiya sect to Shiite sect. He was running Iqra School and College, registered in the name of Iqra Educational Society from 2010 to 2018. Presently, he is also doing property business.

He travelled to Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Iran and Syria for Umra, Ziaraat and educational purposes. He has telephonic contact with the students, friends and relatives in Iran, Australia, US, England and Canada.The associate of alleged contemnor, Akbar Ali, handles social media accounts/channels of Mirza Iftikhar ud Din since last year. Previously, a person by the name Asif Turi was handling social media accounts of Iftikhar ud Din.

The FIA report further said that Akbar Ali denied that the alleged contemnor had directed him to delete the video. Instead, he told the FIA to have deleted the video from social media when some of the followers pointed out to him that it contains contempt contents.