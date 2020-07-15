Share:

KARACHI - Federal Minister for Mari­time Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi Tueaday said that all gas load management approv­als were given by a PPP government back in 2008. In a statement on twitter, the minister said that most of the concessions under which Karachi Electric was operating were granted during 2008-2013. “Inter­estingly, NEPRA opened K-Electric tariff out of turn in 2009 in PPP government tenure. The minister said that K-Electric must offi­cially respond to all of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto’s rants. “The people of Ka­rachi deserve to know the truth,” he said.