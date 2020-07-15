Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Tuesday issued notice to the federal government in a petition filed against inclusion of advisors of Prime Minister Imran Khan in privatization committee of cabinet.

A singe bench of the IHC comprising Justice Aamer Farooq conducted hearing of the petition and directed the respondents to submit reply within a week and ad­journed the hearing for one week for further proceedings.

The petitioner Rana Iradat Sharif Khan moved the petition through his counsel Barrister Mohsin Nawaz Ranjha and cited Federation of Pakistan through Sec­retary Cabinet Division, joint secretary Cabinet Divi­sion, Advisor to Prime Minister on Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs, Advisor to PM on Commerce, Textile, Industry and Production and Advisor to PM on Institutional Reforms and Austerity as respondents.

He stated that Prime Minister constituted a Cabi­net Committee on Privatization vide notification dat­ed 25 April 2019. He mentioned that Dr Abdul Ha­feez Sheikh PM Advisor on Finance, Abdul Razzaq Dawood PM Advisor on Commerce and Dr Ishrat Hussain PM Advisor on Institutional Reforms are not elected and are not members of Parliament.