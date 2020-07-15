Share:

FAISALABAD - The Punjab government has taken revo­lutionary steps for the development of construction sector and for this purpose, people are being facilitated with issuance of NOCs through departmental reforms based on e-governance.

NOCs related to the construction sector could now be obtained from the E-Khid­mat Markaz through One Window.

This was stated by Deputy Commis­sioner (DC) Muhammad Ali while visiting the Facilitation Centre and checking the received applications for NOC.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Rev­enue (ADCR) Fazal Rabi Cheema also ac­companied him while Senior Program Manager Khawar Hafeez, Manager Mustafa and other officers were also present.

The DC said that the NOC would be is­sued to the applicant within a month after verification of all the relevant documents.

He said that approval for maps, comple­tion of construction certificate, NOC for change in use of land or approval for sanc­tion of private residential colonies would be given under the new schedule.

He said that FDA, Metropolitan Corpo­ration and documents related to Punjab Housing and Town Planning Agency (PHA­TA) would be available under one roof in the e-service centre.

He said that applicants could contact the e-service portal or mobile app on 08009100 to know the status of their ap­plications.

After checking and approval by them, NOC would be issued to the applicant and all the process was being completed in a transparent manner.

Senior Programme Manager informed that 50 applications had so far been re­ceived in 12 days while process was un­derway for the issuance of NOC after veri­fication from relevant departments.