ISLAMABAD - The Higher Education Commission (HEC) is set to introduce competency based undergraduate education across the country, statement released said on Tuesday.
Statement issued by HEC said that it had undertaken extensive consultations with over 1,000 individuals in 143 universities on measures needed to enhance student success. The consultations have led to the revamping of the undergraduate curriculum and introduction of “competency-based education” at all universities and affiliated colleges across Pakistan.
Competencies are defined as combinations of knowledge, skills, behaviour, and interpersonal characteristics that enable individuals to succeed in their future life.
The Chairman HEC said, “Universities had to work in such a way as to maximise the probability of such success, especially through the undergraduate degree programme, which is the flagship of any higher education system. In practice, however, this has not been the case. A major reason is that very little attention has been given in the past to this question, and therefore to the substance and quality of university education.”
He said the new system was based explicitly on “competencies”, i.e., the determinants of future student success, and was designed to ensure that educational programmes orient themselves to the future needs of students. This shift will have long-lasting positive impacts on educational achievement and future success. The new system will be rolled out over the coming year, he added.
The statement said that the old curriculum did not provide Pakistani students with such essential 21st century skills as critical and creative thinking, problem-solving, effective communication, quantitative analysis, team building, or research methods.
The new curriculum is designed specifically to enable the transmission of these skills as well as interpersonal and behavioural attributes. More importantly, the new curriculum focuses on applying the acquired knowledge and skills to life’s challenges, rather than merely acquiring theoretical knowledge. It emphasises exploration, curiosity, discovery, and creativity amongst students.
The academic component of the curriculum seeks to balance generalization and specialization. In earlier semesters, every student must complete General Education (GE) courses in the major domains of human knowledge, i.e., Arts and Humanities, Natural Sciences, Social Sciences, Quantitative Reasoning, and Expository Writing, in addition to Pakistan Studies and Islamic/Religious Studies.