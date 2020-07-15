Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Peoples’ Party yesterday accused the federal government of imposing a civilian dictatorship.

Speaking at a news conference in the capital, Central Information Secretary Moula Bux Chandio, flanked by Member Sindh Assembly Lal Chand Okhrani and Nazir Dhoki, said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was behaving like a dictator.

Chandio said that PPP had seen off Ayub Khan, Zia-ul-Haq and Pervez Musharraf but “this is a unique government”. He added that people used to at least take notice of former governments but no one even pays heed to this government.

“All the people who Imran Khan had called thieves are now in the government; the prices of medicine have gone up and the patients are forced to buy expensive medicines.”

He added that the “federal ministers are busy in minting money and paying Imran Khan his share in this loot and plunder.” Chandio said this was the first government which had not increased a single penny in the salaries of government employees.

“People in Punjab are committing suicides due to unemployment. This government had promised ten million jobs but they are promoting unemployment,” he added. The ministers, he said, talk every day about the 18th amendment and were scared of the people.

“Today, those people who used to advocate Imran Khan and his policies are shying away from supporting Imran Khan,” he added. He said now people will support Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and “Imran Khan will have to deal with the people of Pakistan. The days of the federal government are numbered.”