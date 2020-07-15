Share:

LAKKI MARWAT - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Finance Taimur Saleem Jhagra inaugurated the High Dependency Unit (HDU) in District Headquar­ters Hospital Tajazai on Tuesday. The facility would be used for provision of extensive care to the patients.

Taimur Jhagra, who also holds the portfolio of health, visited different sections of the HDU and inspected available health facilities there. Deputy Commissioner Khyber Abdul Haseeb, Assistant Commissioner Nadir Shahzad Khan and health authorities accompanied him.

The minister also visited the isolation wards reserved for Corona patients and appreciated the deputy commissioner for strenuous efforts his administration made to contain the pan­demic and ensure provision of better health­care to the patients.

The minister also checked the available stock of life saving drugs in the medicine store and directed hospital management to keep med­icines in required temperature and arrange racks for them.

Jhagra said the provincial government was focussing to upgrade the health system. He said the vacant posts of doctors and paramed­ics would be filled soon. Provision of stand­ard healthcare facilities with modern and lat­est equipment would be ensured in hospitals and health units located in remote areas of the province, he added. Later, the minister at­tended a briefing at the deputy commission­er’s office.