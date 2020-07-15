Share:

Islamabad - The Duchess of Cambridge put on a stylish display as she marked the national launch of Tiny Happy People, a BBC Education initiative providing a range of free digital resources to support parents in developing children’s language from pregnancy to the age of four.

Kate Middleton, 38, looked chic in a patterned £1,565 Emilia Wickstead monochrome shirt dress, cinched in at the waist, which is currently on sale for £469, and appears to have had its sleeves altered. The mother-of-three, who admitted to wishing she had more information when she was a first time mother, also appeared to have had a post-lockdown hair makeover, sporting honey-colored highlights and a layered fringe around her face.

Teaming the dress with tan wedges, Kate, who shares George, 6, Charlotte, 5, and Louis, 2, with Prince William, 38 put on an animated display as she met with families who worked on the project, keeping a safe distance. The duchess of Cambridge also told how she wishes she’d had more information when she was a first time mother.