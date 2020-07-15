Share:

KHYBER - Residents of Landi Ko­tal have demanded provi­sion of Pakistan Telecom­munication Limited (PTCL) landline net service facili­ty as in the present era no one can deny significance of internet service. The stu­dents’ community has suf­fered a lot in the last few months. In the wake of the threat of coronavirus all educational institutions are closed since March, 14, 2020 in the country. The government has intro­duced online classes but due to unavailability of net services the students of the merged districts are de­prived to avail this oppor­tunity. Moreover for the last five years 3G and 4G net services are suspend­ed in the area due to secu­rity reasons. According to a PTCL official, approximate­ly 1200 landlines net ser­vice were active in the can­tonment area and Torkham while the areas of Khuga Khel, Piro Khel, Shiekhmal Khel, Ghani Khel, Shiekh­wal, Sultan Khel, Wali Khel and Ali Masjid lacked the fa­cility. Ismatullah Shinwari, a businessman, said that in the modern times use of net service was a necessity as all merchandise centers were connected to the net. “We need net service to car­ry on our trading activities, he added. When contacted the PTCL Business Manag­er Muhammad Arshad said that since 2017 they had been forwarding demand for provision of PTCL net facility to the headquarters but to in avail.