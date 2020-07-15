KHYBER - Residents of Landi Kotal have demanded provision of Pakistan Telecommunication Limited (PTCL) landline net service facility as in the present era no one can deny significance of internet service. The students’ community has suffered a lot in the last few months. In the wake of the threat of coronavirus all educational institutions are closed since March, 14, 2020 in the country. The government has introduced online classes but due to unavailability of net services the students of the merged districts are deprived to avail this opportunity. Moreover for the last five years 3G and 4G net services are suspended in the area due to security reasons. According to a PTCL official, approximately 1200 landlines net service were active in the cantonment area and Torkham while the areas of Khuga Khel, Piro Khel, Shiekhmal Khel, Ghani Khel, Shiekhwal, Sultan Khel, Wali Khel and Ali Masjid lacked the facility. Ismatullah Shinwari, a businessman, said that in the modern times use of net service was a necessity as all merchandise centers were connected to the net. “We need net service to carry on our trading activities, he added. When contacted the PTCL Business Manager Muhammad Arshad said that since 2017 they had been forwarding demand for provision of PTCL net facility to the headquarters but to in avail.
