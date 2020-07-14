Share:

LAHORE-The Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry has gotten various facilities from the Excise & Taxation Department for its members that can be availed through E&T facilitation center at the LCCI.

During a meeting at the LCCI on Tuesday, Secretary Excise & Taxation Wajihullah Kundi and LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh also agreed to maximize the mutual cooperation. LCCI Vice President Mian Zahid Jawaid Ahmad, DG Excise & Taxation Masood-ul-Haq, LCCI Executive Committee Members Fiaz Haider and Haris Attiq were also present.

Now, LCCI members can make their payments through E-payment system at a dedicated counter of Excise and Taxation Department. By availing this opportunity, LCCI members would be able to get 15 per cent rebate on property tax and 25 per cent concession on vehicle token tax.

Wajihullah Kundi said that the Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Department is providing services for collection of various taxes and duties efficiently and effectively and suggesting ways and means for additional resource mobilization in the province. Apart from building up of taxpayer’s confidence, creation of taxpaying culture and providing facilities to the general public in payment of taxes are the top most priorities of the department.

“Facilitation to the taxpayers is mission of the department”, the Secretary E&T said and added that various relief measures are being taken for the people in the wake of COVID-19. On the occasion, he gave a detailed presentation.

Irfan Iqbal Sheikh said that facilitation through E-payment system is a great relief to the LCCI members. While hailing the cooperation extended by the Excise & Taxation Department to the LCCI members, he said that economic stability of the country can be guaranteed through public-private partnership. He said that the option of getting a lifetime token should be introduced for vehicles upto 1300 CC. Moreover, in order to expedite the process of sale/purchase of motor vehicles, the authorized dealers should be given the biometric facility. He said that Motor Vehicle Taxes are considerably higher in Punjab as compared to other parts of the country. As a result, many residents of Punjab are getting their vehicles registered from Islamabad, resulting in a sizeable loss of revenue for provincial government.