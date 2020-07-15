Share:

KARACHI - Licences of 21 Pakistani pilots, working in Oman and Hong Kong International Airlines have been verified and cleared by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Tuesday. The CAA of Oman and Hong Kong had penned a letter to CAA Pakistan seeking clarification regarding licences of the 21 pilots, who are working in the Oman International Airlines. The licences were declared clear after forensic audit of the licences by the DG Civil Aviation Authority.