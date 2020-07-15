Share:

Karachi/Hyderabad - The government of Sindh yesterday assured a delegation of Karachi Marriage Halls Banquet Owners Association of opening the industry either before or just after Eidul Azha.

The progress came after a series of protests by the Marriage Halls Association and talks between them and authorities concerned.

The provincial government yesterday assured that the marriage halls, lawns and banquets would be reopened soon.

The association’s General Secretary Khawaja Muhammad Tariq said a delegation of Karachi Marriage Halls and Banquet Owners Association met with Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah here yesterday. Secretary information and commissioner Karachi were also present in meeting.

Association’s general secretary Tariq Shah said senior minister assured the delegation that this industry would soon be opened either before Eidul Azha or just after it.

The general secretary said that the meeting was very positive and the provincial minister requested them not to stage any further protest in this regard.

“Nasir assured that the provincial government fully realise the agony of the labour associated with this industry. He also assured that relief package in coordination with the federal government would be announced soon,” Tariq added.

He said that the minister also told them that loans will be offered them to avoid closure of halls and interest shall be borne by Sindh Government for a few months. Tariq said they were assured that Sindh Government would soon issue a notification regarding refund policy of halls and that the refund would be made to the parties six months after the marriage halls become operational.

Tariq was of the view that the provincial minister also endorsed that marriage hall industry was as important as the construction industry and could not be ignored in terms of its impact on the domestic economy. “Prime Minister Imran Khan should have announced its opening prior to the construction industry,” he added while quoting Nasir.

WASA employees hold rally against

non-payment of salaries

The employees of Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) here Tuesday held a rally against non-payment of salaries and pension for the last several months.

The rally was led by HDA Employees Union leaders Niaz Hussain Chandio, Attar Khan Chang and others who demanded of early payment of outstanding salaries and pension before Eid-ul- Adha.

Addressing the participants, union leaders said salaries and pensions were not being paid to the employees for the last several months due to which their families were facing financial difficulties.

They urged the Sindh CM, Commissioner Hyderabad and, HDA and WASA management to release their outstanding salaries so that they could be able to celebrate Eid-ul-Adha like other employees.