LAHORE - Provincial Industries and Trade Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal met with Punjab Marriage Halls Association Delegation under the Chairmanship of Mian Muhammad Ilyas at PBIT Office on Tuesday. During the meeting matters pertaining to difficulties arising due to closure of marriage halls and opening up marriage halls came under discussion.

The Minister while talking with the delegation members assured them that marriage halls will be opened in the first week of September in case of improvement in the corona conditions.

Aslam remarked that every sector has been badly affected due to corona pandemic and thanked Allah Almighty that corona situation is improving in the country.

He maintained that he would put up the matter regarding opening marriage halls and permission for outdoor catering before the Cabinet Committee and NCOC meeting.

He highlighted that livelihood of thousands of families is linked with the marriage industry and added that it is the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan to set the wheel of business and industries rolling.

The Minister lauded that Prime Minister wants to save the masses not only from economic constraints but also from the dangers of corona pandemic.

He commended that smart lockdown policy adopted by Prime Minster Imran Khan has proved to be beneficial and result-oriented. He outlined that PTI government is not interested to close down businesses and was compelled to shutdown few businesses due to corona pandemic.

He assured them that the government would open closed businesses when the coronavirus situation improves.

He assured the delegation members that the government would give tax relief to the marriage halls due to closure of their businesses along with confronting economic difficulties.

On this occasion, the President Marriage Halls Association Mian Muhammad Ilyas thanked the Minister for sparing time to meet them and also listening to their problems sympathetically.

The delegation members assured the Minister that they would fully ensure implementation on the SOPs issued by the government in case of opening of marriage halls.

The delegation members included President Marriage Halls Association Mian Khalid Idrees Bhatti, Senior Vice President Malik Aqeel Sarwar, General Secretary Rao Tariq Islam and others.