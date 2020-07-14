Share:

ISLAMABAD-The Directorate of Health Services (DHS) Municipal Corporation Islamabad (MCI) on Tuesday resumed the routine immunisation vaccination suspended due to novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the city. A statement released said that MCI has resumed routine immunisation/EPI vaccination service at various medical centres and trade vaccination service against typhoid and cholera for all food outlets working in Islamabad.

It also said that that these services were temporarily suspended due to COVID-19 pandemic.

This office has also initiated free COVID-19 sampling facility at all vaccination centres of MCI throughout the week. The DHS said that public at large is requested to avail these free of cost services from Directorate of Health Services MCI medical centres.

It also said that visitors without mask will not be allowed to enter at service centres.