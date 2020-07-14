Share:

ISLAMABAD-MOL Pakistan Oil and Gas Company B.V has made a new discovery at the Mamikhel South 1 Well, in the TAL Block of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. This marks the company’s 13th discovery in Pakistan and 10th discovery in the TAL Block. The Mamikhel South - 1 exploratory well successfully reached a total depth of 4939 metres on May 23, 2020. Upon testing the well, it flowed gas and condensate from Lockhart and Hangu formation at a flow rate of 6516 BOEPD (16.12 mmscfd and 3240 bpd respectively) with flowing well-head pressure of 4476 PSI at 32/64” choke. MOL Group’s E&P EVP, Dr. Berislav Gašo, commented “I am delighted to announce that we have made another discovery in Pakistan. This new discovery has de-risked an exploration play in deeper reservoir in the TAL Block, leading to new upside opportunities. The Mamikhel South-1 discovery will also help to improve the energy security of the country from indigenous resources. We are thankful to our Joint Venture partners as well as the Government of Pakistan for their continued support.” MOL Group’s RVP MEA & Pakistan Ali Murtaza Abbas commented on the occasion, “We have all gone through tough times in the last few months, the pandemic and consequently the economic crisis have served as a dark patch on humanity in general. Even in these difficult circumstances, MOL Pakistan has persevered and continued to deliver in order to ensure the steady supply of oil and gas to the energy grid of Pakistan. These times have also shown us that we need to be self-sufficient, look towards new horizons and to further develop our energy sector. I congratulate our hardworking team from MOL Pakistan, Joint Venture partners of the TAL Block and the Government of Pakistan for their unprecedented support all the way.” As the operating shareholder MOL is currently responsible for 89 thousand BOEPD gross production (MOL’s share is 8.4%). Our partners in the Joint Venture consortium are OGDCL, PPL, POL and GHPL. MOL has a successful and proven track record of operating in Pakistan’s upstream sector for 21 years and holds equity stakes in four blocks of the country.