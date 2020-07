Share:

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser has appreciated the performance of Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to achieve its revenue targets.

He expressed these views in a meeting with FBR Chairman Javed Ghani in Islamabad.

The Speaker said digitalization of the tax collection system will pave the way for better and smooth tax collection.

He also stressed the need to make taxation public friendly. He said facilitating public in taxation matters will increase tax collection.