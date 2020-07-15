Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Executive Board Meeting (EBM) of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has approved an investigation against former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif as well as a new inquiry against his brother and former Chief Minister Punjab Shahbaz Sharif, among others.

According to sources, Chairman NAB Justice (R) Javed Iqbal chaired the meeting and it converted the inquiry against Nawaz Sharif into an investigation in the case of misused funds of local governments and the construction of a road to his residence in Raiwind.

The EBM has also given approval to a new inquiry against PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif, Senator Sartaj Aziz and others in case of misused authority for the construction of dual carriage way to a private university, whose Sartaj Aziz was Vice Chancellor. The EBM also authorised conducting inquiries against Sattar Aziz former Senator; Rana Muhammad Iqbal Khan, former DIG Traffic Police,

Punjab and others; Mehr Hamid Rashid, member Punjab Assembly and Mehr Abdur Rauf, the developers of Heaven Villas Faisalabad; Attiqur Rehman, Sheikh Ejaz Ahmed, former MPAs and others; and the defaulting PhD scholars of Punjab University.

The EBM also authorised the filing of corruption references against Arshad Waheed Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Ms ERPL and others for their alleged abuse of authority.

Alongside this, NAB’s EBM closed several investigations against Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif, former Punjab Chief Minister; Javed Mehmood, former Secretary to CM Punjab; Ahmed Khan Cheema, former Director General, Lahore Development Authority and others due to absence of proof.

The EBM similarly closed inquiries against management, officers, officials and others of FIEDMC Environment Management Company; officers, officials and others of Lahore Transport Company and Gujranwala Waste Management Company due to absence of evidence.

At the occasion, Chairman NAB said the bureau is making sincere efforts to make the country corruption free with the priority to take mega corruption cases to their logical conclusion.

He added that NAB has recovered a record Rs 466 billion from corrupt elements directly or indirectly and deposited it into the national exchequer. All legal options are being explored to nab the proclaimed offenders. After that the law will take its course.

He directed all Director Generals to conclude complaint verifications, inquiries, investigations within the fixed time and investigation officers, prosecutors should pursue corruption cases in relevant accountability courts so that the corrupt could be punished.